First Teaser Trailer for Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther' Movie for Marvel

"What do you know about Wakanda?" Disney has premiered the first teaser trailer for Marvel's Black Panther movie, directed by the talented Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed). The story picks up with King T'Challa, once again played by Chadwick Boseman, returning back to his African nation of Wakanda after the events of Captain America: Civil War. There he encounters new enemies that want to challenge his seat on the throne, and destroy Wakanda. The outstanding ensemble cast Coogler has assembled includes Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis, Florence Kasumba, John Kani, Winston Duke, and Sterling K. Brown. This is just a short teaser, but it looks fantastic so far. I'm so excited for this! Dive in.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther, direct from YouTube:

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, T'Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country's new leader. However, T'Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war. Black Panther is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, of Fruitvale Station and Creed previously. The screenplay is by Joe Robert Cole and Ryan Coogler. Disney will release Marvel's Black Panther in theaters everywhere on February 16th, 2018 early next year. First impression?