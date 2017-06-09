MOVIE TRAILERS

First Teaser Trailer for Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther' Movie for Marvel

June 9, 2017
Black Panther Trailer

"What do you know about Wakanda?" Disney has premiered the first teaser trailer for Marvel's Black Panther movie, directed by the talented Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed). The story picks up with King T'Challa, once again played by Chadwick Boseman, returning back to his African nation of Wakanda after the events of Captain America: Civil War. There he encounters new enemies that want to challenge his seat on the throne, and destroy Wakanda. The outstanding ensemble cast Coogler has assembled includes Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis, Florence Kasumba, John Kani, Winston Duke, and Sterling K. Brown. This is just a short teaser, but it looks fantastic so far. I'm so excited for this! Dive in.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther, direct from YouTube:

Black Panther Poster

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, T'Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country's new leader. However, T'Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war. Black Panther is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, of Fruitvale Station and Creed previously. The screenplay is by Joe Robert Cole and Ryan Coogler. Disney will release Marvel's Black Panther in theaters everywhere on February 16th, 2018 early next year. First impression?

  • Badass.
  • I don't know much backstory about Black Panther, but what I do know about it appears to be in this trailer. Will it deliver? Too early to say....I know there's hardcore fans out there and I'd love to hear their thoughts.
    • Brandon Cole
      This will deliver!
    • BeckhamsShorts
      It's going to be a weak Marvel movie...hence the February release the trailer is horrible and the director was chosen simply for PC reasons
  • JohnDoeB
    Well damn...
  • BeckhamsShorts
    This looks pretty mediocre....I think this is going to be a flop for Disney. It's the first Marvel trailer that did nothing for me. I don't even get what makes this guy interesting from that. With Guardians, Ant-Man, Civil War, Spiderman, etc you could tell at least the studio thought they had something special. This looked like something you'd see from say Russia
    • Brandon Cole
      This will be the furthest thing from a flop lol! Comeback to this thread on the release day!
      • BeckhamsShorts
        yeah...the February release says it all I guarantee you this will make the least of any MCU movie...guarantee
        • Brandon Cole
          Black Panther's about to be the highest grossing movie ever for the month of February x I'll say top 5 highest grossing movie of 2018.
          • BeckhamsShorts
            Don't do drugs kids
          • Brandon Cole
            You see how Wonder Woman did, expect Black Panther to do the same.
          • BeckhamsShorts
            The trailer for Wonder Woman looked amazing...this looks horrible. Wonder Woman is one of the most popular comic book characters ever....Black Panther is a 3rd tier Marvel character.
          • Jon Odishaw
            Iron man was a 3rd tier marvel character
          • BeckhamsShorts
            lol
        • I'm sure 20th Century Fox thought the same thing when they released Deadpool in February. I bet the execs sat around the boardroom table and said "Man, this piece of shit will maybe break even. Let's release it in February!" $783 million later worldwide I bet those same execs were so excited they were right about that flop shitbag called Deadpool. Or, could it be that film studios are starting to learn that February is a prime month to release a film without much competition? Hmmmm...I wonder...Nah, it can't be that more "hero" movies are crowding the calendar, vying for space in theaters, and now February is slowly becoming a prime resource for release. No, that can't be what I read from several credible news sources I Googled sighting the thoughts of movie execs from around Hollywood. No way that's what I did to understand if past ideology around February releases is dying off. Captain America: First Avenger did $317 million worldwide. Care to place any bets if this film does less?
          • BeckhamsShorts
            Months ranked by highest grossing movie.. Dec $1,799.7 Nov $1,539.8 Jul $1,492.7 May $1,461.1 Jun $1,409.8 Mar $1,361.5 Aug $1,011.6 Apr $958.6 Oct $878.9 Feb $810.4 Sept $701.1 Jan $675.4 Feb 3rd worst...it ain't rocket science. The movie will be mediocre. But go ahead and argue with numbers.....HAHAHAHAHA I love how people think Deadpool isn't the exception. You can always cherry pick anomolies...that doesn't make the rule. February is the 3rd weakest month period....there's no arguing with statistics.
          • Again, want to bet on Captain America: First Avenger? You a big boy or a little guy? C'mon big boy...got your big boy pants on?
          • BeckhamsShorts
            ok....1 billion dollar bet....pony up big boy....you all talk?
          • Andrew Geczy
            Lol! This guy is just a troll. Or a 12 year old kid.
  • I'll give this a go. I liked his character in the other movie, sort of wish the environment designs weren't as generic looking, but heh.
    • DAVIDPD
      Probably much cheaper and nicer for the actors not to be working in the jungle.
  • Brandon Cole
    Chad Bosewick, Michel B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Guriri (Michonne off TWD), Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad! Directed by Ryan Coogler of Fruitvale Station x Creed! Ah yes Alex this trailer was everything!
    • BeckhamsShorts
      Ryan Coogler is in over his head and the trailer shows...weakest director yet for a Marvel movie
      • Brandon Cole
        Tell me how the trailers shows he's in "over his head"? It's cut like every other Marvel trailer lol.
        • BeckhamsShorts
          lol...minus the part that it looks horrible
          • Andrew Geczy
            Not true. You sir are singular in that opinion.
  • Josh W
    And the crowd goes RTJ
  • DAVIDPD
    ERrrmmmaaaherddd...looks diabolically fun!
  • Lewis
    Enjoyed Panther in Civil War, so this looks interesting and its only a teaser trailer. Only issue is that for a teaser they've crammed a lot of stuff in already, but its Marvel and I have faith.

