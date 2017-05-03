First Teaser Trailer for POV Sci-Fi 'Kill Switch' Starring Dan Stevens

"This is the opportunity to explore impossible frontiers." What the heck is this? Saban Films has released a very weird teaser trailer for a sci-fi film titled Kill Switch (not related to the Steven Seagal action film Kill Switch). This one is actually based on a POV concept short film called What's in the Box?, which a visual effects supervisor has turned into a feature-length film. And it still has some video game-esque POV shots in it. Dan Stevens stars, with Charity Wakefield, and Bérénice Marlohe. I don't even know what is going on in this trailer, only that Dan Stevens plays a pilot, and there's very weird sci-fi stuff happening. Fire it up.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Tim Smit's Kill Switch, direct from YouTube (via TMB):

A pilot (Dan Stevens) battles to save his family and the planet after an experiment for unlimited energy goes wrong. Kill Switch, formerly Redivder, is directed by Tim Smit, a former visual effects supervisor (The Fermi Paradox, Last Passenger, Tiger House) making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Omid Nooshin and Charlie Kindinger. It's based on Smit's 2009 P.O.V. concept short What's in the Box?. This has not premiered at any film festivals before. Saban Films will release Kill Switch in select theaters starting June 16th this summer. For more info, visit the official website. Anyone?