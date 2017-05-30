First Teaser Trailer for the Return of the Lovable Bear in 'Paddington 2'

"The hunt begins…" He's back! One of the surprise hits of 2014 was the live-action Paddington bear movie, which many critics said is actually much better than expected. So, of course, they whipped up a sequel in no time and now it's hitting theaters later this year. Paddington 2 opens in the UK in November and the first teaser trailer has arrived. Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen. The very British cast includes Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Peter Capaldi, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, and Hugh Bonneville, with Ben Whishaw returning as the voice of Paddington, and Imelda Staunton as the voice of Aunt Lucy. This looks a bit zany and cheesy, but still lots of fun. Enjoy.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Paul King's sequel Paddington 2, direct from YouTube:

Paddington is happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber's antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it's up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief. Paddington 2 is directed again by British filmmaker Paul King, of the first Paddington and "The Mighty Boosh" previously. The screenplay is written by Simon Farnaby and Paul King. StudioCanal will release Paddington 2 in the UK starting this November, but The Weinstein Company will open the film in US theaters starting January 12th, 2018. Who's excited for this?