First Teaser Trailer for Wild West Thriller 'Hostiles' with Christian Bale

"Understand this - when we lay our heads down out here, we're all prisoners…" To go along with the buzz out of the Telluride Film Festival, the first teaser trailer has arrived for Scott Cooper's new wild west thriller Hostiles. Set in New Mexico in 1892, the film follows a legendary Army captain who reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne war chief and his family through dangerous territory. Christian Bale stars as Captain Joseph J. Blocker, and Wes Studi stars as Yellow Hawk. It's described as a "heroic odyssey of survival" that "becomes a story not about the miles traveled nor the battles fought, but the journey towards respect, reconciliation, and forgiveness." The cast includes Rosamund Pike, Ben Foster, Peter Mullan, Jesse Plemons, Stephen Lang, Q'orianka Kilcher, Timothée Chalamet, and Rory Cochrane. This did get quite a few great reviews at Telluride and plays at TIFF next, so keep an eye out for it if you're intriuged.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Scott Cooper's Hostiles, direct from YouTube:

1892, New Mexico - legendary Army captain Joseph J. Blocker (Christian Bale) undertakes one final mission before retirement: escort Yellow Hawk (Wes Studi), a dying Cheyenne war chief, and his family back to sacred tribal lands. After 20 years of violent struggle, this gesture of peace is as unthinkable as it is harrowing. Together they battle against a punishing landscape and the brutality of men alike, coming to the rescue of a young widow (Rosamund Pike) amidst the carnage of her murdered family. Two great warriors, once rivals across the battlefield, must learn to trust each other and find peace in an unforgiving land. Hostiles is directed by American filmmaker Scott Cooper, of the films Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, and Black Mass previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Cooper and Donald Stewart. This first premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and will play the Toronto Film Festival next. No official release date is set yet, but it is expected to be out sometime in late 2017. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?