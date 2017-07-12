First Teaser Trailer for Xavier Gens' Chilly New Sci-Fi Film 'Cold Skin'

Now what do we have here? There's a very brief teaser trailer going around for a film called Cold Skin, the latest feature from French filmmaker Xavier Gens (of Frontier(s) and The Divide). The teaser trailer doesn't show much, but there are a bunch of photos from the set and a few posters that give us a good look at the weird "humanoid killer amphibians". Set on a desolate island in the Antarctic Circle, the film tells of a man living there who discovers that at night the island is overrun by these creatures. The cast includes David Oakes, Ray Stevenson, and Aura Garrido as Aneris, who seems to be one of these creatures that he falls in love with (see photo above). I'm certainly very curious about this, and I hope we get to see more footage sooner than later. For now, this is all we have but it's worth a look. Check out this shot of Gens, too.

Here's the first international teaser trailer for Xavier Gens' Cold Skin, on YouTube (via ScreenAnarchy):

On the edge of the Antarctic Circle, a steamship approaches a desolate island. On board is a young man, poised to take the post of weather observer, to live in solitude at the end of the earth. But on shore he finds no trace of the man whom he has been sent to replace, just a deranged castaway who has witnessed a horror he refuses to name. For the next twelve months his entire world will consist of a deserted cabin, trees, rocks, silence and the surrounding sea. Then night begins to fall… Cold Skin is directed by prominent French horror filmmaker Xavier Gens, of the films Frontier(s), Hitman, and The Divide previously. The screenplay is written by Jesús Olmo and Eron Sheean; based on the book by Albert Sánchez Piñol. The film opens in Spain this October, but has no US release date set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?