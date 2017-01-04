First Trailer for A24's 'The Lovers' Starring Debra Winger & Tracy Letts

"So you're screwing your wife now?" A24 has premiered the trailer for an indie drama titled The Lovers, from director Azazel Jacobs (Terri), an intriguing look at modern marriage. Veteran actors Debra Winger and Tracy Letts star as a married couple who have been together for a long time, but each of them is now fully engaged in an affair. Wen they find a spark between them again, they try to figure out how to navigate the issue of cheating and see if they can't stay together. The cast includes Tyler Ross & Eric Satterberg. This looks like a solid relationship drama about the struggles of marriage and what it means to be in love. Plus, by now we all know anything A24 releases is usually of a certain quality, and this seems to be up there.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Azazel Jacobs' The Lovers, direct from A24's YouTube:

The Lovers is a refreshing, funny look at love, fidelity, and family, starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts as a long-married and completely dispassionate husband and wife. Both are in the midst of serious affairs and are increasingly committed to their new partners. But on the brink of officially calling it quits, a spark between them suddenly and unexpectedly reignites, leading them into an impulsive romance that forces them to navigate the hilarious complications of "cheating" on their respective lovers. A mixture of humor and powerful emotion, the story is a uniquely honest take on modern marriage. The Lovers is both written and directed by American filmmaker Azazel Jacobs, of the films Terri and Momma's Man, plus episodes of "Doll & Em" previously. A24 will release the film starting May 5th, 2017 this summer. Your thoughts?