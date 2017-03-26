MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Acclaimed Sundance Documentary 'Casting JonBenet'

by
March 26, 2017
Source: YouTube

Casting JonBenet Trailer

"Do YOU know who killed JonBenet Ramsey?" Netflix has debuted a trailer for the highly acclaimed, totally unique documentary Casting JonBenet, from director Kitty Green. The film originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it has also played at the Berlin Film Festival and True/False Film Festival. Casting JonBenet examines the infamous JonBenet Ramsey murder in Colorado in 1996, by having local actors from Colorado audition for the various characters involved in the story. This includes JonBenet herself, as well as her mother, brother, father, and local police. This is a fascinating documentary unlike any other (except maybe Kate Plays Christine) that stirs up quite a unique discussion without ever actually interviewing the real people. It's fascinating, and worth checking out when it premieres on Netflix.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Kitty Green's documentary Casting JonBenet, via Netflix's YouTube:

Casting JonBenet Poster

In 1996, Boulder, Colorado was rocked by the mysterious death of six-year-old pageant queen, JonBenet Ramsey. Two decades later, director Kitty Green returns to audition local actors, unpacking how each remembers and relates to the ill-fated Ramsey family. A darkly moving exploration of crime, guilt and personal bias, Casting JonBenet expertly blurs the lines between documentary and drama. Casting JonBenet is directed by Australian filmmaker Kitty Green, of the doc Ukraine Is Not a Brothel previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Netflix will release Green's Casting JonBenet streaming exclusively on April 28th this spring. This doc is highly recommended. Head to Netflix for info.

Find more posts in Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS