First Trailer for Action Film 'Pilgrimage' with Jon Bernthal as 'The Mute'

"You will see the safe delivery of our holiest relic to Rome. Go with God." RLJ Entertainment has debuted a trailer for an indie action thriller titled Pilgrimage, set in the religious times of 13th century Ireland. The film is about to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this month, hence the release of the trailer to build extra buzz. The story follows a group of monks who must escort a sacred relic across the "Irish landscape fraught with peril". There's plenty of gnarly violence in this. Starring Richard Armitage, Tom Holland, John Lynch, Stanley Weber, Lochlann O'Mearáin, Hugh O'Conor, Eric Godon, plus the badass Jon Bernthal as a character named "The Mute". This actually looks pretty cool, consider me interested.

Here's the first official trailer for Brendan Muldowney's Pilgrimage, originally from Yahoo:

A small band of Catholic monks keep to a solemn routine on a remote Irish coast. Then a stranger arrives. He comes wearing the white robes of the Cistercian order, bearing papers, demanding the unthinkable. The Irish have no room to argue. "Rome has spoken," says the Cistercian. "There is no debate." From this foreboding prologue, director Brendan Muldowney creates an extraordinary period drama crossed with action-laced road movie. Pilgrimage is directed by Irish filmmaker Brendan Muldowney, of the films Love Eternal and Savage previously. The screenplay is written by Jamie Hannigan. The film premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival. RLJ Entertainment will release this in the US, but no date is set yet. Stay tuned.