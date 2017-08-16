First Trailer for Action Film 'Vengeance: A Love Story' with Nicolas Cage

"Leave us alone!" FilmRise has debuted an official trailer for a new action film titled Vengeance: A Love Story, adapted from the Joyce Carol Oates novel titled Rape: A Love Story. The story is about a local police officer who goes for vengeance when a local gang rapes a woman. The criminals find a way to walk away free thanks to a hot shot lawyer, and so the detective takes matters into his own hands. Nicolas Cage stars as John Dromoor, with a cast including Anna Hutchison, Talitha Bateman, Deborah Kara Unger, Don Johnson, Joshua Mikel, Rocco Nugent, Joe Ochterbeck, Carter Burch, and Charlene Tilton. This looks like a generic vengeance movie, especially with Nicolas Cage, but who knows. It's also interesting they removed the word "rape" from any description of this film, but it's definitely a major part of the plot.

Here's the first trailer (+ new poster) for Johnny Martin's Vengeance: A Love Story, from YouTube:

On the Fourth of July, single mother Teena is brutally assaulted by a local gang in front of her 12-year-old daughter Bethie. Even though Bethie is able to identify the attackers, the defense hires a local hot-shot defense attorney who manipulates the law to their advantage. When the criminals are set free, Gulf War veteran and detective John Dromoor (Nicolas Cage) is dismayed by the lack of justice and plots revenge against the men on Teena’s behalf. Vengeance: A Love Story is directed by American filmmaker Johnny Martin, a former stuntman and second unit director, who has also directed the films Delirium, Case#13, and Skeleton Man previously. The screenplay is by John Mankiewicz; based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates. FilmRise will release Vengeance: A Love Story in select theaters + on VOD starting September 15th. So?