First Trailer for Action Movie 'Atomic Blonde' Starring Charlize Theron

"Find out who's hunting down our operatives." Focus Features has debuted an ass-kicking red band trailer for David Leitch's Atomic Blonde, which is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this weekend. Atomic Blonde stars Charlize Theron as an undercover MI6 agent (and/or assassin) sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent. This is directed by David Leitch, a stuntman who worked on co-directing John Wick (before he was uncredited) and he's directing Deadpool 2 next. From this first trailer, it looks like they're really pushing this as a female John Wick, with Theron kicking some ass all over Berlin. This actually looks damn good, it might end up being a big sleeper hit this year. Fire it up below.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for David Leitch's Atomic Blonde, direct from YouTube:

An undercover MI6 agent (Charlize Theron) is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and help recover a missing list of double agents. Atomic Blonde is directed by filmmaker David Leitch, a former stuntman making his feature film debut with this film after working on John Wick initially. Leitch is already in the middle of directing Deadpool 2, too. The screenplay is written by Kurt Johnstad (300, Act of Valor, 300: Rise of an Empire), based on the Oni Press graphic novel series written by Antony Johnston and illustrated by Sam Hart. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Focus Features then opens Atomic Blonde in theaters starting July 28th this summer. Interested?