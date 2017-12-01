MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Action Thriller 'Acts of Violence' Starring Bruce Willis

by
December 1, 2017
Acts of Violence Trailer

"Can't go around kicking in doors." Lionsgate has released the first trailer for an action thriller titled Acts of Violence, yet another instantly-forgettable B-movie from nowhere starring the formerly-great Bruce Willis. In this one, Willis plays a cop investigating human trafficking and fighting a corrupted bureaucracy. The plot focuses on three Midwestern brothers, a crime lord, and Willis' cop, who are all on a deadly collision course when the youngest brother’s fiancée is kidnapped by human traffickers. So they make it a mission to save her, and of course there's plenty of guns and explosions. The cast includes Cole Hauser, Shawn Ashmore, Ashton Holmes, Melissa Bolona, Sean Brosnan, and Sophia Bush. I'm really so tired of these kind of mediocre, excessively bland action films that are a dime a dozen nowadays. Have fun.

Here's the first official trailer for Brett Donowho's Acts of Violence, direct from YouTube:

Acts of Violence Poster

When his fiancee is kidnapped by human traffickers, Roman (Ashton Holmes) and his ex-military brothers set out to track her down and save her before it is too late. Along the way, Roman teams up with Avery (Bruce Willis), a cop investigating human trafficking and fighting the corrupted bureaucracy that has harmful intentions. Acts of Violence is directed by American actor-filmmaker Brett Donowho, of the films Salvation, 5 Souls, A Haunting at Silver Falls, No Tell Motel, and The Sacred previously. The screenplay is written by Nicolas Aaron Mezzanatto. Lionsgate will release Donowho's Acts of Violence in select theaters + on VOD starting on January 12th, 2018 at the beginning of the new year. Anyone interested in this one?

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK