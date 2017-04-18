MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Action Thriller 'American Assassin' with Dylan O'Brien

by
April 18, 2017
Source: YouTube

American Assassin Trailer

"He's ready, Stan." "He's not ready…" Lionsgate has debuted the first trailer for an action thriller film titled American Assassin, adapted from Vince Flynn's novel of the same name. The film tells the story of Mitch Rapp, an "ordinary every day all-American athlete and scholar" who is secretly recruited by the CIA after his girlfriend is killed. He becomes one of the best assassins they've ever seen, but gets into big trouble on an assignment in Beirut. The Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien plays Mitch, and the rest of the cast includes Michael Keaton, Taylor Kitsch, Sanaa Lathan, Scott Adkins, David Suchet, and Shiva Negar. This looks like a solid action thriller, a bit jingoistic, but that's expected nowadays. Might be worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Cuesta's American Assassin, direct from YouTube:

American Assassin Poster

Long before he began hunting terrorists, Mitch Rapp (Dylan O'Brien) was a gifted college scholar/athlete. Then, tragedy struck and Rapp was recruited into the nation's most elite covert operations program. After completing training designed to teach the kind of lethal skills necessary to target our most dangerous enemies, here and abroad, he is a man reborn with a mission of retribution. American Assassin is directed by American filmmaker Michael Cuesta, of 12 and Holding, Tell Tale, Roadie, and Kill the Messenger previously. The screenplay is written by Stephen Schiff, based on the popular novel written by Vince Flynn. Lionsgate will release American Assassin in theaters starting September 15th later in the fall. Interested?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • Sam Guthrie
    I'm down.
  • I like Dylan O'Brien. I like Michael Keaton. So I'm gonna watch this. Was this film shot before or after the accident of Dylan?
    • CyraNOSE
      What accident? Did his teen wolf co-star who he is gay with forget to pull out?
      • Stop it Bob or I'll show you my werewolvy nature. The dude had a serious injury while shooting the third sequel of the Maze Runner.
  • CyraNOSE
    Dylan Obrien and Taylor Kitchsh.... no thank you. Drove me nuts watching those maze runner movies where he constantly was spazzing out and running... ugh.
  • Lewis
    Looking good.
  • DAVIDPD
    Taylor Kitsch?! UH-OH~~~
  • He heh eh eh he. Looks funny.
  • El_MUERkO
    looks ok, but it seems like a kind of 24 revenge fantasy, i'm on the fence
  • shiboleth
    Hm, I don't know. But I'm glad Michael Keaton is getting job. Might watch for him. And Sanaa Lathan. She looks hot in this ...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS