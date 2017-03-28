First Trailer for Al Gore's Doc 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power'

"Send a message of truth to power." Paramount and Participant Media have debuted the first official trailer for the highly anticipated (right?) sequel to Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth, titled An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. You've no doubt already heard about this, as the film premiered opening night at the Sundance Film Festival in January to mostly positive reviews. Al Gore returns, a decade after the original film, to tell us all about how things have only gotten worse and that we must do something now. An Inconvenient Sequel features a clearly angry Al Gore speaking even louder, with more impatience, about the truly worrisome issue of climate change and the man-made pollution causing it. I much prefer the other doc Chasing Coral, but this one is still worth watching. More than anything I hope it helps makes a difference.

Here's the first trailer for Bonni Cohen & Jon Shenk's doc An Inconvenient Sequel, from YouTube:

For more info and to find out how you can help, visit the official website for An Inconvenient Sequel here.

A decade after An Inconvenient Truth brought climate change into the heart of popular culture comes the follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Al Gore's An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is directed by acclaimed documentary filmmakers Bonni Cohen (of Meet Me in Miami Beach) & Jon Shenk (of Lost Boys of Sudan); together they've directed the films The Rape of Europa and Audrie & Daisy previously. This doc first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year as the opening night film. Paramount will be releasing Al Gore's An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power in select theaters starting July 28th in the middle of the summer. Interested? Who's curious about watching this?