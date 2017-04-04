First Trailer for All-Women Fighting Tournament Film 'Lady Bloodfight'

"Where did you learn to fight like that?" Voltage Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie film titled Lady Bloodfight, about a woman who ends up fighting in an underground martial arts tournament in Asia. This kinda, sorta seems like an all-women version of JCVD's Bloodsport, but with its own modern cinematic quirks. Amy Johnston plays a woman named Jane who is recruited by Shu, a Wudang champion played by Muriel Hofmann, to participate in the tournament. The full cast includes Jenny Wu, Kathy Wu, Mayling Ng, Jet Tranter, Sunny Coelst, Rosemary Vandebrouck, Lisa Cheng, Chalinene Bassinah, and Lauren Rhoden. This looks both extremely cheesy and extremely badass, I'm definitely intrigued, but also worried it's going to be straight-to-DVD quality. We'll have to see ourselves. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Nahon's Lady Bloodfight, direct from YouTube:

A blonde woman named Jane (Amy Johnston) arrives in Asia, and is first, jumped, then beaten up, by thugs. She asks a fighter girl to train her - but really, she wants to take part in a tournament. Shu recruits Jane and trains her to fight in the vicious, all-female, underground martial arts tournament known as "The Kumite." Plenty of girls, of all races, fighting action. After months of rigorous preparation, Jane is ready to face off against the deadliest female fighters in the world, including Ling, the apprentice of Shu's nemesis, Wai, a Shaolin master. Lady Bloodfight is directed by French filmmaker Chris Nahon, of Kiss of the Dragon, Empire of the Wolves, Gri Gri, and Blood: The Last Vampire previously; as well as episodes of "Plus belle la vie". The screenplay is written by Bey Logan & Judd Bloch. Voltage Pictures will release Lady Bloodfight in select theaters starting May 5th coming up soon. Check your local listings. Who's interested?