MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Ana Asensio's 'Most Beautiful Island' Showing at SXSW

by
March 7, 2017
Source: The Playlist

Most Beautiful Island Trailer

"I must emphasize that everyone stay as still and as quiet as possible." A trailer has debuted for an indie film premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Titled Most Beautiful Island, the film follows an undocumented immigrant living in New York City (the "island" referenced in the title) trying to figure out how to make a life in the city. Spanish actress Ana Asensio stars, and she wrote and directed it as well. It's described as "a chilling portrait of an undocumented young woman's struggle for survival as she finds redemption from a tortured past in a dangerous game." Along with the trailer there's a poster designed by Mondo artist Jay Shaw below. This trailer starts out fairly good, but gets very weird and creepy by the end.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Ana Asensio's Most Beautiful Island, originally from The Playlist:

'Most Beautiful Island' — Exclusive Trailer

'Most Beautiful Island' — Exclusive Trailer

Posted by The Playlist on Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Most Beautiful Island Poster

A psychological thriller examining the plight of undocumented female immigrants hoping to make a life in New York. Shot on Super 16 with an intimate, voyeuristic sensibility, Most Beautiful Island chronicles one harrowing day in the life of Luciana, a young immigrant woman struggling to make ends meet while striving to escape her past. As Luciana’s day unfolds, she is whisked, physically and emotionally, through a series of troublesome, unforeseeable extremes. Most Beautiful Island is written and directed by Spanish actress-filmmaker Ana Asensio, who also stars in the film, making her feature directorial debut. The film premieres at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Most Beautiful Island is seeking distribution. Interested?

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • shiboleth
    It does look creepy. Life of immigrants do have often creepy turn. They are one of those real and important human issues of today's world ..
  • DAVIDPD
    Cool poster.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS