First Trailer for Andrés Muschietti's New Take on Stephen King's 'It'

"I saw something. There was this…" "Clown?" Warner Bros has unveiled the first trailer for the new take on the horror classic It, adapted from Stephen King's novel, about the sadistic, evil clown who haunts a town in Maine and takes their children. This new version of It stars Bill Skarsgård as the story's central villain, Pennywise. Also starring an ensemble of young actors including Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Nicholas Hamilton. This updated take on It has been in development for years, with various directors attached, and now it's finally ready to haunt us again. From the footage in this tease, it seems like a stylish and thrilling update, but also still scary as all hell. I quite like this teaser, I'm happy that they didn't reveal him fully yet.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andrés Muschietti's It, direct from WB's YouTube:

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. It is directed by Argentinian filmmaker Andrés Muschietti, who made his feature directorial debut with the horror feature Mamá. His short originally got the attention of Guillermo del Toro. The It screenplay is written by Gary Dauberman & Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga; adapted from Stephen King's horror novel of the same name, first published 1986. Warner Bros will release Muschietti's It in theaters everywhere starting September 8th this fall. Your thoughts? How does it look?