First Trailer for Animated 'Animal Crackers' About Reviving a Circus

"They say a circus is a lot like a family, but every family needs that special something that holds it all together." Blue Dream Studios (not related to Blue Sky Studios) has released the first official trailer for an animated comedy called Animal Crackers, about a down-on-his-luck guy who tries to revive a circus. The catch - he finds a magical box of animal crackers that allows him to transform into any of the animals in his box. He thinks this might save the circus, until he discovers he has to go up against his long lost evil uncle - Horatio P. Huntington. The extensive voice cast in Animal Crackers includes John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito, Ian McKellen, Raven-Symoné, Sylvester Stallone, Patrick Warburton, Tara Strong, Lydia Rose Taylor, Wallace Shawn, Gilbert Gottfried, Harvey Fierstein, and Kevin Grevioux. This looks fun, even though it seems seriously derivative in many ways, but that's not surprising.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser poster) for Blue Dream's Animal Crackers, direct from YouTube:

Owen Huntington's life is one continuous loop of work, eat, and sleep. A loop that keeps him from ever seeing his wife Zoe, or his daughter MacKenzie. A loop that is sure to kill him. Then, one day, Owen discovers a long lost Uncle passed away - and left his Circus to Owen. What could have been a blessing - soon unfolds into a curse. The circus is broke. The animals are all gone. And most of the crew are too old to be of any use. It's a disaster. But something magical happens. Owen discovers Buffalo Bob's secret. A box of Animal Crackers that gives the bearer the ability to become any animal. Suddenly - there's hope. If Owen can use the box to become these animals and perform people will come. He'll be rich. But Owen forgot one thing. Buffalo Bob had a brother. Horatio P. Huntington. Owner of the largest chain of circuses in the world. And Horatio would stop at nothing to get his hands on the Magical Animal Crackers. Animal Crackers is co-directed by filmmakers Tony Bancroft, Scott Christian Sava and Jaime Maestro; from a screenplay written by Dean Lorey and Scott Christian Sava. The film opens in theaters on September 1st.