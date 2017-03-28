First Trailer for Animated Film 'Ferdinand' About a Flower-Loving Bull

"It seems like from the moment you're born, people think they got you all figured out." 20th Century Fox has debuted the first teaser trailer for the new animated film from Blue Sky Studios, titled Ferdinand. The story is about a bull from Spain named Ferdinand, who would rather smell flowers than fight in bullfights is in the middle of the bull ring. In what might turn out to be perfect casting, John Cena voices Ferdinand the bull. The rest of the voice cast includes Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Jerrod Carmichael, Boris Kodjoe, and Raúl Esparza. This might be better than expected, that intro about being different than what people see really got me. As goofy as the character design looks, I've got a good feeling about this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Carlos Saldanha's Ferdinand, direct from YouTube:

Ferdinand tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover. Ferdinand is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Carlos Saldanha, co-director of Ice Age, Robots, and director of Ice Age 2, Ice Age 3, Rio, and Rio 2 previously. The film is co-directed by Cathy Malkasian and Jeff McGrath. The screenplay is written by J. David Stem and David N. Weiss. 20th Century Fox will release Blue Sky Studios' Ferdinand in theaters starting December 15th this winter. For more info, visit the official site. Thoughts?