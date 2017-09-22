First Trailer for Benson & Moorhead's 'The Endless' from Fantastic Fest

"In your own words, what is 'it'?" Well Go USA has released the first teaser trailer for the new film The Endless, from Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, the duo behind the cult favorite horror film Spring from 2014 (it was in Jeremy's Top 10 of 2015 he loved it so much). The Endless is a film about two brothers, as played by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead themselves, who return to the cult they fled from years ago to discover that the group's beliefs may be more sane than they once thought. That sounds like one hell of a pitch with lots of mystery. The cast includes Callie Hernandez, James Jordan, Lew Temple, Tate Ellington, Emily Montague, and Peter Cilella. This is playing at Fantastic Fest and the London Film Festival, so take a look for your first glimpse, and keep an eye out if you're intrigued. This is a great teaser.

Here's the first trailer for Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead's The Endless, originally from EW.com:

When brothers Justin and Aaron (Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead) return to the cult that they escaped from ten years ago, they encounter a web of secrets and mysteries that threatens to tear them apart. The Endless is directed by American filmmaker duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (who also co-star), of the acclaimed films Resolution and Spring previously. The screenplay is written by Justin Benson. This is first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and it's playing at Fantastic Fest this week as well as at the London Film Festival next. Well Go USA will release Benson & Moorhead's The Endless in theaters in the US, but no release date has been set yet. Stay tuned for additional updates. First impression?