First Trailer for Intense Survival Film 'Jungle' Starring Daniel Radcliffe

"This is the last frontier on Earth. The jungle shows us what we really are." An official trailer has debuted for a new survival thriller titled Jungle, based on the true story of Yossi Ghinsberg (and his book), who got lost in the Amazon rainforests with a few of his friends. This is the next film from Australian director Greg McLean, who also directed the action horror The Belko Experiment in theaters earlier this year and the Wolf Creek films. Daniel Radcliffe stars as Yossi, along with a cast including Alex Russell, Joel Jackson and Thomas Kretschmann. This looks crazy intense and brutal, which is expected for a survival movie, but I'm impressed by the attention to detail and beauty of the Amazon jungle that McLean has captured. The film is premiering at the Melbourne Film Festival, which is where this first trailer comes from. Watch below.

Here's the first official trailer for Greg McLean's Jungle, direct from MIFF's YouTube:

In the early 1980s, 22-year-old Israeli backpacker Yossi Ghinsberg (Daniel Radcliffe) and two friends – Swiss teacher Marcus Stamm and American photographer Kevin Gale – set off from the Bolivian city of La Paz on what was supposed to be the adventure of a lifetime. Leading the way into the uncharted Amazon was an Austrian expat named Karl Ruprechter, who had met the friends just days before and claimed to be familiar with the region. But their dream trip soon turned into a wilderness nightmare from which not all of the men returned. Jungle is directed by Australian filmmaker Greg McLean, of the films Wolf Creek 1 & 2, Rogue, The Darkness, and The Belko Experiment previously. The screenplay is written by Justin Monjo; based on the book by Yossi Ghinsberg. This film is premiering at the Melbourne International Film Festival this month. No official release date has been set yet. Stay tuned for any updates. First impression?