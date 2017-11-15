First Trailer for 'Bullet Head' Starring Adrien Brody & John Malkovich

"It's all there. - the motherload." Saban Films has debuted the first official trailer for a funky crime thriller titled Bullet Head, from writer/director Paul Solet. The film is about three career criminals who end up trapped inside a warehouse together, after finding money inside. A deranged dog keeps them stuck in the building. Starring Adrien Brody and John Malkovich, along with Antonio Banderas, Ori Pfeffer, Alexandra Dinu, Velizar Binev, Owen Davis, and Cristina Segovia. This seems like it could be a cool film, but I'm not too sure this one pulled that off, though I am curious at least. You may want to take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Paul Solet's Bullet Head, direct from YouTube:

A highly-stylized crime story reminiscent of Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. As three career criminals find themselves trapped in a warehouse with the law closing in and an even worse threat waiting inside, a series of intertwining narratives explores the love, fear and conditioning that brought them there. Bullet Head is both written and directed by American filmmaker Paul Solet, of the films Dark Summer and Grace previously, as well as other various filmmaking work. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals yet. Sabam Films will release Bullet Head in select theaters starting December 8th this fall. Anyone interested?