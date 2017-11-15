MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for 'Bullet Head' Starring Adrien Brody & John Malkovich

by
November 15, 2017
Source: YouTube

Bullet Head Trailer

"It's all there. - the motherload." Saban Films has debuted the first official trailer for a funky crime thriller titled Bullet Head, from writer/director Paul Solet. The film is about three career criminals who end up trapped inside a warehouse together, after finding money inside. A deranged dog keeps them stuck in the building. Starring Adrien Brody and John Malkovich, along with Antonio Banderas, Ori Pfeffer, Alexandra Dinu, Velizar Binev, Owen Davis, and Cristina Segovia. This seems like it could be a cool film, but I'm not too sure this one pulled that off, though I am curious at least. You may want to take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Paul Solet's Bullet Head, direct from YouTube:

Bullet Head Poster

A highly-stylized crime story reminiscent of Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. As three career criminals find themselves trapped in a warehouse with the law closing in and an even worse threat waiting inside, a series of intertwining narratives explores the love, fear and conditioning that brought them there. Bullet Head is both written and directed by American filmmaker Paul Solet, of the films Dark Summer and Grace previously, as well as other various filmmaking work. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals yet. Sabam Films will release Bullet Head in select theaters starting December 8th this fall. Anyone interested?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK