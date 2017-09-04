First Trailer for Cheesy High School Horror Thriller 'Deadly Detention'

"Attention students, the rules have changed. I am your new principal." Yes, I fully admit this looks terrible, but thankfully you don't have to waste any time or money on this if you don't want to - all trailers are free to watch! Deadly Detention, originally known as The Detained before the title change, is a new horror thriller about five "archetypal teens" (eye roll already) serving detention who "find themselves in a life or death situation." The main cast includes Henry Zaga, Alex Frnka, Sarah Davenport, Coy Stewart, Jennifer Robyn Jacobs, Kevin Blake, and Gillian Vigman. At least they admit in the description that the characters are archetypal, because everything about this looks cheesy and awful and not worth watching.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Blair Hayes' Deadly Detention, direct from YouTube:

Stuck together for Saturday detention, five high school students with nothing in common find themselves being forced to do tedious work. The dull day turns dire when they hear Principal Presley screaming for her life, then see her lifeless body hanging from the ceiling of a meat locker. Now at the mercy of a sadistic madman who claims they're all going to die, the students must put aside their differences and find a way to outsmart their assailant before they're all murdered one by one. Deadly Detention (aka The Detained) is directed by filmmaker Blair Hayes, of the films Bubble Boy, Night Music, A Teacher's Obsession, and Great Plains previously. The screenplay is written by Alison Spuck McNeeley and Casie Tabanou. This does not have an official release yet, but we expect it to go straight-to-VOD later this year. Is anyone interested?