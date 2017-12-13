First Trailer for Clint Eastwood's Train Heroes Movie 'The 15:17 to Paris'

"Don't try and take any shortcuts. Do what you know is right." Warner Bros has debuted the first official trailer for Clint Eastwood's The 15:17 to Paris, telling a fictionalized version of the story of three men who thwarted a potential terrorist attack on a train in France in 2015. The story goes that three men confronted and subdued the attacker before he could harm more people, and they have since become heroes for their actions. The 15:17 to Paris actually stars the three real men playing themselves: Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone, along with a cast of actors including Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, Ray Corasani, PJ Byrne, Tony Hale, and Thomas Lennon. Eastwood is really into these stories of regular American heroes, my goodness. The twist in this is using the actual men, which is kind of cool to see. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer for Clint Eastwood's The 15:17 to Paris, direct from WB's YouTube:

From Clint Eastwood comes The 15:17 to Paris, which tells the real-life story of three men whose brave act turned them into heroes during a highspeed railway ride on a train in France. The 15:17 to Paris is directed by veteran actor/filmmaker Clint Eastwood, director of the films Gran Torino, Invictus, Hereafter, J. Edgar, Jersey Boys, American Sniper, and Sully most recently. The screenplay is written by Dorothy Blyskal; based on the story by Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone. Produced by Clint Eastwood, Tim Moore, Kristina Rivera, Jessica Meier, with executive producer Bruce Berman. Warner Bros will release The 15:17 to Paris in theaters everywhere starting on February 9th, 2018 early next year.