First Trailer for Clooney's 'Suburbicon' with Matt Damon & Oscar Isaac

"Nothing like this ever happened here." Paramount has revealed the first official trailer for Suburbicon, a new dark comedy written and directed by George Clooney. This film was just announced this week as a big premiere at both the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals coming up this fall. The film is set in 1959 in a "peaceful, idyllic suburban community" that is rattled by a home invasion which then begins to reveal the town's "dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence". Starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe, Megan Ferguson, Jack Conley, and Oscar Isaac. This looks totally wild and wacky, like an even darker and crazier Coen Brothers movie (who co-wrote the script so that makes sense). I'm so down for this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for George Clooney's Suburbicon, direct from YouTube:

Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns…the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon. Suburbicon is directed by acclaimed actor-filmmaker George Clooney, who previously directed the films Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night and Good Luck, Leatherheads, The Ides of March, and The Monuments Men. The screenplay is written by George Clooney, Joel & Ethan Coen, and Grant Heslov. The film will premiere at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals this fall. Paramount will release Suburbicon in select theaters starting October 27th this fall. First impression?