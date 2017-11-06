First Trailer for Coming-of-Age Comedy 'Swinging Safari' from Australia

"Why were they doing that to each other?" Becker Film Group has debuted the trailer for an Australian comedy titled Swinging Safari, which is about some kids growing up in the wild, wacky 70's in Australia. "It's a time of boxed wine, bad hair, bad styles, bad choices, but good times." The story follows a group of adults who get into the sexual revolution after a beached blue whale shows up, but it's also about their kids and what they experienced during the year. Swinging Safari has a great ensemble cast: Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue, Radha Mitchell, Julian McMahon, Asher Keddie, Jeremy Sims, and Jack Thompson. This looks goofy in all the wrong ways, but maybe it's the right kind of wrong we all need right now. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer for Stephan Elliott's Swinging Safari, direct from YouTube:

1970s Australia: A 200-ton blue whale washes up on a local beach and the kids think it's the biggest thing that's ever happened in their lives. Behind closed doors, the Mums and Dads of this quiet suburban cul-de-sac celebrate in their own special way, by joining the sexual revolution. It's a time of boxed wine, bad hair, bad styles, bad choices, but good times. And like the rotting whale, it's all about to go spectacularly wrong. Swinging Safari is both written and directed by veteran Australian filmmaker Stephan Elliott, of the films Frauds, The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Welcome to Woop Woop, Eye of the Beholder, Easy Virtue, and A Few Best Men previously. The film opens in Australia starting January 18th. There's no official US release for Stephan Elliott's Swinging Safari yet, but we expect it sometime in 2018. Thoughts?