MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Creepy Horror 'The Doll' Featuring Valeria Lukyanova

by
November 1, 2017
Source: YouTube

The Doll Trailer

"They can't handle it when guys upgrade to a better model… and this, my friend, is a much better model." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the first brief teaser trailer for the horror thriller film The Doll, starring the woman actually known as "The Human Barbie." The as-expected plot involves two guys ordering a model from an escort service, only to discover that Natasha is a possessed doll created by a mad doctor that only wants to kill. How original. Ukrainian model Valeria Lukyanova stars as "The Doll", making her feature debut as an actress after getting popular as "The Human Barbie" online. The rest of the film's cast includes Christopher Lenk, Anthony Del Negro, Don Scribner, Ron Jeremy, Mindy Robinson, and Lilian Lev. I don't know if it's just this trailer, but this looks pretty terrible. Really, nothing about this looks good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Susannah O'Brien's The Doll, direct from YouTube:

The Doll Poster

Internationally renowned model and internet sensation Valeria Lukyanova ("The Human Barbie") makes a terrifying and memorable screen debut in this impressive, suspenseful thriller. When Chris (Christopher Lenk) and Andy (Anthony Del Negro) order a model from an escort service, they find that something is unnaturally wrong with Natasha -- something deadly wrong. Little do they know that while Natasha is a breathtaking beauty, she's really a possessed doll created by a mad doctor (Don Scribner) in an unholy laboratory, built with the urge to kill and dominate the minds of others so they will kill for her. The Doll is written and directed by American filmmaker Susannah O'Brien, a former psychologist turned filmmaker and director of horror film Encounter previously, and also Hallucinogen coming up. Gravitas Ventures will release O'Brien's The Doll in select theaters + on VOD starting December 14th this fall. Who's interested?

Find more posts in Horror, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK