First Trailer for Creepy Horror 'The Doll' Featuring Valeria Lukyanova

"They can't handle it when guys upgrade to a better model… and this, my friend, is a much better model." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the first brief teaser trailer for the horror thriller film The Doll, starring the woman actually known as "The Human Barbie." The as-expected plot involves two guys ordering a model from an escort service, only to discover that Natasha is a possessed doll created by a mad doctor that only wants to kill. How original. Ukrainian model Valeria Lukyanova stars as "The Doll", making her feature debut as an actress after getting popular as "The Human Barbie" online. The rest of the film's cast includes Christopher Lenk, Anthony Del Negro, Don Scribner, Ron Jeremy, Mindy Robinson, and Lilian Lev. I don't know if it's just this trailer, but this looks pretty terrible. Really, nothing about this looks good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Susannah O'Brien's The Doll, direct from YouTube:

Internationally renowned model and internet sensation Valeria Lukyanova ("The Human Barbie") makes a terrifying and memorable screen debut in this impressive, suspenseful thriller. When Chris (Christopher Lenk) and Andy (Anthony Del Negro) order a model from an escort service, they find that something is unnaturally wrong with Natasha -- something deadly wrong. Little do they know that while Natasha is a breathtaking beauty, she's really a possessed doll created by a mad doctor (Don Scribner) in an unholy laboratory, built with the urge to kill and dominate the minds of others so they will kill for her. The Doll is written and directed by American filmmaker Susannah O'Brien, a former psychologist turned filmmaker and director of horror film Encounter previously, and also Hallucinogen coming up. Gravitas Ventures will release O'Brien's The Doll in select theaters + on VOD starting December 14th this fall. Who's interested?