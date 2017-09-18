First Trailer for Crime Drama 'November Criminals' with Ansel Elgort

"My friend just got killed… You can't expect me just to sit around and not do anything about it!" Sony has debuted the first official trailer for a crime drama titled November Criminals, from the director of Anvil: The Story of Anvil and Hitchcock previously. Adapted from Sam Munson's novel of the same name, the story is about a high schooler who takes on his own investigation of a murder in Washington D.C. The film stars Ansel Elgort and Chloe Grace Moretz, along with Catherine Keener, David Strathairn, Cory Hardrict, Terry Kinney, Danny Flaherty, Victor Williams, and Tessa Albertson. Maybe it is just because I'm seeing Ansel Elgort once again, but this reminds me of so many other films recently, including Paper Towns and Netflix's "13 Reasons Why". Here's to hoping it's good, but I'm not entirely sure just yet.

Here's the first official trailer for Sacha Gervasi's November Criminals, direct from YouTube:

The hero of the book is 18-year-old Addison Schacht, a Jewish high-school senior in Washington D.C.. The book is his response to the essay question, "What are your best and worst qualities?". He explains he has only bad qualities, as illustrated by the events of his senior year. They include collecting offensive jokes; dealing drugs to his classmates; and insulting teachers, fellow students, and his girlfriend's mother. But his classmate is killed, and he begins to investigate the death. November Criminals is directed by English filmmaker Sacha Gervasi, of the films Anvil: The Story of Anvil and Hitchcock previously. The screenplay is written by Sacha Gervasi and Steven Knight, based on Sam Munson's novel of the same name. Sony will release November Criminals on VOD first on November 7th, then in theaters starting December 12th.