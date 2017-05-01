MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Cuban Migrant Documentary 'Elián' from CNN Films

May 1, 2017
"What happened to me wasn't a movie. It was a true story." CNN Films along with Gravitas Ventures have revealed the official trailer for a documentary titled Elián, examining the story of Cuban immigrant Elián González. You may remember the story of Elián because it was huge news back in 1999/2000. Elián was 5-years-old when his mother attempted to take a small boat from Cuba to Florida. González's mother and ten others died in the crossing, but Elián was saved by a fisherman. The film tells his complete story for the first time, featuring interviews with González and his family, and narration by Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza. This is obviously a very timely doc now considering the immigration concerns in America, but it's also an important doc about humanity and everyone's eternal struggle to live a better life. Take a look below.

The world thought it knew Elián González’s story: The 5-year-old boy who washed up on the Florida coast after a deadly crossing from Cuba who became the center of an extraordinary, never-before-experienced media firestorm and international custody battle, pitting family members against each other and testing political policy at a crucial moment in history. The CNN documentary ELIÁN shows how this incredible story is interwoven into the current political climate – and shows, for the first time, Elián González today speaking in a never-before-seen unfiltered way about his experiences. Elián is co-directed by filmmakers Tim Golden & Ross McDonnell; exec produced by Alex Gibney. This just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last month. Gravitas Ventures will release Elián in select theaters starting May 12th. Interested?

  • People are afraid of migrants...They just forget that their ancestors were also migrants at some point in the history.
    • txJM
      No one is "afraid" of them. That's either a mischaracterization, or a poor attempt at reverse psychology.
      • Nope, It's basic psychology. We all are afraid of the "Other", the "stranger". Something that was helpful for survival in the past. Now It's time to evolve and become less "animal". Roaaaar!
        • txJM
          Must be a Canadian thing.
          • Hummm...Yeah...I's a lethal disease.
          • Bo
            ...lol...love it! Jeez my man...you're firing on all cylinders this fine day and I thank you kindly for it!
        • Bo
          Excellent, tarek...very well stated indeed. And smart and true. I don't get the 'no one is 'afraid' of them statement. That is just preposterous. Of course people are afraid of them and the newly installed party in the U.S. of A. has convinced a portion of the population that their enemy is those people below them...immigrants, etc. What the heck is building the wall about if not for big time fear of the other coming to claim a portion of the pie? The right wing folks are terrified of immigrants...or the 'other' as you so well stated.

