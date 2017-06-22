First Trailer for David Gordon Green's Boston Bombing Film 'Stronger'

"You showed the world that they can't break us no matter what the hell they do." Lionsgate has unveiled the first trailer for David Gordon Green's Stronger, about a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 who helped the police track down the killers. This is the second Boston Marathon bombing movie, the fist one Patriots Day opened last winter, while Lionsgate is waiting until this fall to release this one. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Jeff Bauman, who lost both legs in the bombing. The cast includes Tatiana Maslany as his wife Erin Hurley, plus Clancy Brown, Miranda Richardson, and Frankie Shaw. This actually looks a bit better than Patriots Day, mostly because it's more personal and emotional, and I trust in DGG.

Here's the first official trailer for David Gordon Green's Stronger, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

A victim of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 helps the police track down the killers while struggling to recover from devastating trauma. Stronger is directed by American filmmaker David Gordon Green, of the films George Washington, All the Real Girls, Snow Angels, Pineapple Express, Your Highness, The Sitter, Prince Avalanche, Joe, Manglehorn, and Our Brand Is Crisis previously. The screenplay is written by John Pollono; based on the book "Stronger" by Jeff Bauman and Bret Witter. Lionsgate will release David Gordon Green's Stronger in theaters everywhere starting September 22nd in the fall. First impression?