First Trailer for Docu-Art Hybrid 'Flames' Follows a Filmmaking Couple

by
April 14, 2017
"Where you're making art, and you're making life, and it feels like anything is possible." Now this might be something worth watching. An official trailer has debuted for a film titled Flames, a "docu-art hybrid" that was filmed over five years. The story follows a couple, filmmakers/artists Zefrey Throwell & Josephine Decker, who documented their own romance over the course of these five years. It's apparently a very real romance and real story, but doesn't end well. The two "simmer in the white hot apocalypse of first love until the throw of a dart finds them on a spontaneous trip to the Maldives and cracks open the question -- is their love true or just a performance?" Even after breaking up, the two of them still came together to finish this film and present it as a remarkable inside look at real romance, including the bad side of what can happen.

Here's the first trailer (green + red band) for Zefrey Throwell & Josephine Decker's Flames, on YouTube:

Filmed over five years, over five years, Flames follows real-life couple Josephine Decker and Zefrey Throwell from the white-hot passion of first love to the heartbreak of the bitter end. High on their intense connection, the pair of artists document their relationship’s every beat, from their adventurous sex life, to their performance art collaborations, to a spur-of-the-moment getaway to the Maldives. But when the romantic vacation doesn’t exactly go as planned, the now-former couple are left to decide what to do with their film-in-progress, and for these two filmmakers, the end of the relationship isn’t the end of the story. Flames is co-directed by filmmakers/artists Zefrey Throwell (Ocularpation: Wall Street) & Josephine Decker (Butter on the Latch, Thou Wast Mild and Lovely), who are also the two stars of the film. This is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival + Hot Docs this month. It's still seeking distribution. Who's curious?

  • RAW_D
    Intriguing concept, but I feel like I would just get angry and frustrated watching these two. Is it art for sake of exploitation or exploration? Maybe a bit of both? Also, the guy offering to be sincere in exchange for physical violence, is a GIANT RED FLAG. It...it's just kind of disgusting and this portrayal of relationships to be this dysfunctional is sad. But people like watching other people self-destruct on screen, so I guess it fits in perfect with our modern society. There's enough misery and heartache in the world for me. I don't need to experience a film like this to know it's out there.
    • redtie
      Any physical violence in a relationship is a red flag. I don't find the woman slapping the man acceptable either. I recent had to leave a "party" because every conversation I had seemed to end up in some mundane lie which the speaker thought would be funny. This movie feels like that party. @raw_d:disqus Your last two sentences sum up how I've been feeling about a significant portion of the culture I think people are consuming and a portion of the culture I consume.

