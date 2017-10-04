MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Drake Doremus' Piercing Relationship Drama 'Newness'

October 4, 2017
"Maybe love is not enough." Apple has debuted the official trailer for Drake Doremus' new film Newness, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This indie, relationship drama is a piercing criticism of the current dating world based on apps and the freedom to hook up with whoever, whenever, without really caring deeply about love. Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa star as two people who quickly fall for each other in Los Angeles, but deal with troubles in their relationship down the line. The cast includes Danny Huston, Pom Klementieff, and Matthew Gray Gubler. I saw this at Sundance and it's good, very raw and emotional and brutally honest, but just not as good as Like Crazy. Worth a look anyway.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Drake Doremus' Newness, direct from YouTube:

In contemporary L.A., two unacquainted millennials, spend their weekends “swiping” on the dating app WINX. The options are endless, but it's less about connection and more about hooking-up. But when Martin and Gabi meet they find themselves talking into the early hours. Connecting. It’s exciting. It’s new. Exhilarated by each other, they rush into a relationship. They go out on dates. They move in together. They skip work to make love… But is this love…? Newness is directed by American indie filmmaker Drake Doremus, of the films Douchebag, Like Crazy, Breathe In, and Equals previously. The screenplay is written by Ben York Jones. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year as a last-minute addition. Newness will be released direct to iTunes VOD exclusively starting November 3rd this fall. Who's curious?

