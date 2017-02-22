First Trailer for Dwayne Johnson's Prison Doc 'Rock and a Hard Place'

"Don't squander this opportunity." HBO Documentaries has premiered a trailer for a new doc titled Rock and a Hard Place, featuring Dwayne Johnson (formerly known as "The Rock") sharing his experiences with a program he supports. Johnson tells about his own experiences with the law as a youth, and meets some of the kids currently enrolled in a one-of-a-kind boot camp program for incarcerated youth. This looks like a powerful, and hopefully inspiring, follow-up to Ava DuVernay's incredible documentary 13th - which touches on the troubles with the modern prison system. It looks like Johnson only comes in for a talk once, but maybe he is more prominent in the actual doc itself. I'm curious about seeing this. Check out the trailer.

Here's the official trailer for Jon Alpert & Matthew O'Neill's doc Rock and a Hard Place, from YouTube:

Inspired by Dwayne Johnson's own experiences with the law as a youth, Rock and a Hard Place captures the lives of incarcerated young people who are granted a second chance through a one-of-a-kind boot camp program. Rock and a Hard Place is co-directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmakers Jon Alpert (of the docs A Woman Among Boys, No Contract No Cookies, In Tahrir Square, Redemption, Mariela Castro's March) and Matthew O'Neill (of the docs A Woman Among Boys, No Contract No Cookies, In Tahrir Square, Redemption). HBO will premiere Rock and a Hard Place on their streaming services starting March 27th next month. For more info, visit the film's official website. Want to see this?