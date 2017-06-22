First Trailer for Ensemble Drama 'Person to Person' with Michael Cera

"Terrible things happen every day in this city." Magnolia Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for an ensemble indie drama titled Person to Person, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film follows different characters "from person to person" in New York City, handing off the narrative to each one as it continues on. The full cast of quirky characters includes Michael Cera, Abbi Jacobson, Tavi Gevinson, Isiah Whitlock, Michaela Watkins, Olivia Lucciardi, Ben Rosenfield, Buddy Durress, Bene Coopersmith, George Sample III, and Philip Baker Hall. This looks like a nice slice of life in New York City, showing the mix of people and all the interesting things going on. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dustin Guy Defa's Person to Person, direct from YouTube:

During a single day in New York City, a variety of characters grapple with the mundane, the unexpected, and the larger questions permeating their lives. An investigative reporter struggles with her first day on the job, despite help from her misguided boss; a rebellious teen attempts to balance her feminist ideals with other desires; and a man seeks to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend, even as her brother threatens revenge. Meanwhile, an avid music lover traverses the city in search of a rare record for his collection. Person to Person is written and directed by filmmaker Dustin Guy Defa, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia opens Person to Person in select theaters + on VOD starting July 28th this summer.