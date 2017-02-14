First Trailer for 'Everything, Everything' Movie with Amandla Stenberg

"I'm messing with your life." "My life is better with you in it." Warner Bros has debuted a trailer for the adaptation Everything, Everything, a drama about a young woman with a disease that keeps her locked up inside her home. She longs for a boy who lives across the street, and of course they try to get together. Amandla Stenberg, who played Rue in the original The Hunger Games (but is all grown up now), stars as Maddy in the film. The cast includes Nick Robinson as the boy she's in love with, Ana de la Reguera, Anika Noni Rose, and Taylor Hickson. It's based on the book by Nicola Yoon. This looks particularly cheesy and sappy, but that makes sense. It's obvious why Warner Bros released this on Valentine's Day - it looks like a mix between Me Before You and The Space Between Us and Bubble Boy, why not. Give it a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Stella Meghie's Everything, Everything, direct from WB's YouTube:

What if you couldn't touch anything in the outside world? Never breathe in the fresh air, feel the sun warm your face… or kiss the boy next door? Everything, Everything tells the unlikely love story of Maddy (Amandla Stenberg), a smart, curious and imaginative 18-year-old who due to an illness cannot leave the protection of the hermetically sealed environment within her house, and Olly, the boy next door who won’t let that stop them. Maddy is desperate to experience the much more stimulating outside world, and the promise of her first romance. Gazing through windows and talking only through texts, she and Olly form a deep bond that leads them to risk everything to be together… even if it means losing everything. Everything, Everything is directed by filmmaker Stella Meghie, of the film Jean of the Joneses previously. The screenplay is written by Stella Meghie and J. Mills Goodloe, adapted from Nicola Yoon's book of the same name. Warner Bros will release Everything, Everything in theaters starting May 19th this summer.