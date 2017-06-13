First Trailer for 'Flatliners' Remake Featuring Diego Luna & Ellen Page

"It's a good day to die!" Sony Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for the remake of Flatliners, the movie about medical students who temporarily stop their hearts in order to experience the afterlife. The original film was directed by Joel Schumacher and opened in 1990, sort of becoming a cult classic over the years. This new film is directed by Danish filmmaker Niels Arden Oplev, of the original The Girl with a Dragon Tattoo, and seems to be more horror than suspense. The cast of this new Flatliners includes Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton, and Kiersey Clemons. So this seems to have a few nods to Jacob's Ladder or even Final Destination, which is an interesting twist. Hopefully it turns out okay.

Here's the first official trailer for Niels Arden Oplev's Flatliners, direct from Sony's YouTube:

Five medical students, obsessed by the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience – giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife. But as their experiments become increasingly dangerous, they are each haunted by the sins of their pasts, brought on by the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side. Flatliners is directed by Danish filmmaker Niels Arden Oplev, of films We Shall Overcome, Worlds Apart, Dead Man Down, Speed Walking, the pilot for "Mr. Robot", and the original The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Ripley; based on a story by Peter Filardi. Sony will release Flatliners in theaters starting September 29th this fall. Thoughts?