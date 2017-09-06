First Trailer for Getaway Driver Film 'Wheelman' Starring Frank Grillo

"Ready, Set, Go!" Netflix has unveiled an intense first teaser trailer for an action film titled Wheelman, about a "wheelman" getaway driver. We've already seen one great film this year about a getaway driver (Edgar Wright's Baby Driver, if you haven't seen it yet it's definitely recommended), so why not another? Wheelman seems to be told entirely from the perspective of the driver, with most shots inside the car, taking place over the course of one night and one bank robbery that goes terribly wrong. Frank Grillo stars as the wheelman, with a cast including Garret Dillahunt, Caitlin Carmichael, Wendy Moniz, and William Xifaras. This looks like it could be cool, or at least as a fun late night watch on Netflix. Fire up the engines.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Jeremy Rush's Wheelman, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Frank Grillo stars as the wheelman, a getaway driver thrust into a high stakes race-to-survive after a bank robbery goes terribly wrong. With a car full of money and his family on the line, the clock is ticking to figure out who double-crossed him and the only person he can trust… his thirteen-year-old daughter. All reasons to think fast and drive faster. Wheelman is both written and directed by American filmmaker Jeremy Rush, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This film is produced by Frank Grillo, Joe Carnahan, and Myles Nestel. Jeremy Rush's Wheelman will be released on Netflix streaming exclusively starting October 20th this fall. Who's down for this? Any big fans of Frank Grillo?