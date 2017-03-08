MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Global Disaster Movie 'Geostorm' with Gerard Butler

by
March 8, 2017
Source: YouTube

Geostorm Movie Trailer

"In the future, the technology that controls the weather, controls the world." Warner Bros has debuted the first official teaser trailer for the disaster movie titled Geostorm, which follows in the footsteps of movies like 2012 and The Day After Tomorrow by presenting a scenario where the entire world is being destroyed by a massive destabilization of our climate. Gerard Butler stars as the hero who has to save the day entire world by going into space to try and fix the problem. The full cast includes Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Alexandra Maria Lara, Daniel Wu, with Oscar nominees Ed Harris and Andy Garcia. Thankfully this first teaser trailer doesn't hold back on shots of the destruction, but as always, I'm hoping there's an interesting story to follow here or this is going to be forgotten. The weather control concept seems so cheesy.

Here's the first official trailer for Dean Devlin's Geostorm, direct from Warner Bros' YouTube:

Geostorm Movie

After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong—the system built to protect the Earth is attacking it, and it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything…and everyone along with it. Geostorm is both written and directed by Dean Devlin, a veteran producer and writer making his feature directorial debut with this movie, after directing a few episodes of "Leverage" and "The Librarians" previously. The screenplay is co-written by Dean Devlin and Paul Guyot. Warner Bros will release Devlin's Geostorm in theaters everywhere starting on October 20th, 2017 later this fall. Interested in seeing this?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • SteadyEddieTX
    Well we haven't a good World destruction movie in a long time...good time fun.
  • Hollywood is destroying us every year with at least two world destruction. It's becoming boring.
  • Payne by name
    Empty destruction porn assembled only because someone discovered a neat way of creating a tsunami/tornado/mudslide/electrical storm on a computer. Like 2012 it will have situations and characters that are so stereotypical and paper thin that you won't care whether they live or die. And like porn, once you blown your wad on the first glory scene it will all seem suddenly so silly that you'll just switch off. At least they've displayed originality on the trailer song and not gone down the now clichéd modern 'unplugged' cover version of an old classic. Oh wait...
    • So true...Well said.
    • I'm so tired of it...I think it "worked" one time. As soon as I heard the slow sad voice, I hit mute and just watched the visuals.
  • The end oft the world, will probably be slow and quite boring. Wonder if it's some kind of weather terrorism that will be the plot twist?
  • shiboleth
    It doesn't look good. But my wife likes disaster films and Gerard Butler, so...
  • DAVIDPD
    There he is! ...There he goes!
  • Josh
    Literally Skynet?

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS