First Trailer for Gunslinger Western 'Hickok' Starring Luke Hemsworth

by
May 3, 2017
Hickok Trailer

"We gunna have to do something about that young marshall of yours…" Cinedigm has released the first official trailer for a new western called Hickok, also known as Abilene (which is the name of the town in Kansas that this takes place in). The film stars Luke Hemsworth (the other brother of Liam and Chris) as a legendary lawman and gunslinger known as "Wild Bill" Hickok who moves to Abilene and is given the task of taming the wildest cow-town in the west. Also starring Trace Adkins, Kris Kristofferson, Cameron Richardson, Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau, Hunter Fischer, Robert Catrini, and Bruce Dern. This actually seems like a gritty western straight out of the 90s, without much to offer other than big gunfights.

Here's the first official trailer for Timothy Woodward Jr.'s Hickok, direct from YouTube:

Hickok Movie

Infamous gunslinger and outlaw "Wild Bill" Hickok (Luke Hemsworth) attempts to escape his past by settling in the small town of Abilene, Kansas. The mayor (Kris Kristofferson), captivated by Wild Bill’s unparalleled gun skills, offers him a job as the town marshal. Attempts to protect the town are soon challenged when a band of outlaws threaten Wild Bill and the laws he administered. Hickok is directed by American indie filmmaker Timothy Woodward Jr., of the films Throwdown, 7 Faces of Jack the Ripper, SWAT: Unit 887, Checkmate, Decomissioned, 4Got10, Weaponized, and Traded previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Lanahan. This has not premiered at any film festivals or anywhere else. Woodward's Hickok will open in select theaters + on VOD starting July 7th this summer. Interested in seeing this film?

  • Payne by name
    I don't mind some cheese now and again but crikey was almost every line in that copied directly from the A to Z of clichéd loners lines? If they were prepared to show someone trying to fill the mandate of 'wild bill' it might be interesting but this just looked like a lame made for TV western. Okay, I could be completely wrong as I'm only going on a trailer but this doesn't look like it's in the same league as Bone Tomahawk, which IMO is one of the best westerns that I've recently seen.
  • Darth Steef
    Man, I think I just fell asleep watching this ... thing

