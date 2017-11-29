First Trailer for Haunted House Horror 'Delirium' from Johnny Martin

"I didn't have a good feeling about this…" Gravitas Ventures has debuted the first official trailer for a horror thriller titled Delirium, which first premiered last year but is just getting a release in early 2018. This is actually one of the first feature films made by former stuntman and second unit director Johnny Martin, who later went on to direct Vengeance: A Love Story with Nicolas Cage, and Hangman with Al Pacino, both also released this year (before this film). Delirium is about a group of teens who dare a classmate to reach the porch of a legendary old house, but he never comes back. So they gear up and go in themselves to get him. Starring Mike C. Manning, Griffin Freeman, August Roads, Ryan Pinkston, Seth Austin, and Elena Sanchez. This looks like a very wild, testosterone-filled haunted house horror flick. Tread carefully.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Johnny Martin's Delirium, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

The Hell Gang, an exclusive club made up of a group of school friends, promise their classmate Eddie that he can join the gang if he can just make it to the porch of a legendary local mansion with a dark, sinister past. Others have tried but none have made it within sight of the mansion before fleeing back in terror. And Eddie, who is rigged with a camera to prove he did it, does not return at all! Five members of the gang must now go in to find him. They set off, confident that Eddie is trying to prank them, but what they find in the old mansion is even more terrifying than the campfire stories and legends of murdered children that once lived there. Delirium is directed by American filmmaker Johnny Martin, a former stuntman and second unit director, who has also directed the film Skeleton Man, plus this year's Vengeance: A Love Story and Hangman. The screenplay is by Andy Cheng, Johnny Martin, Francisco Castro, and Lisa Clemens. Gravitas Ventures will release Delirium in select theaters + on VOD starting January 19th, 2018. Anyone?