First Trailer for Hazing Drama 'Burning Sands' from Gerard McMurray

"It's all about the brotherhood." Netflix has debuted the official trailer for a film titled Burning Sands, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January this year. Directed by newcomer Gerard McMurray, making his feature debut, the film is about a fraternity pledge named Zurich played by Trevor Jackson. Deep into Hell Week, he finds himself torn between honoring his code of silence or standing up against the intensifying violence of underground hazing. The cast includes Alfre Woodard, Steve Harris, Tosin Cole, DeRon Horton, along with Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes. I'm already totally opposed to hazing and fraternities, so these kind of films don't interest me much (especially just to watch so many people suffer). But this does look like it might be a good film, so perhaps it is worth watching. Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Gerard McMurray's Burning Sands, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In his freshman year of college, it seems Zurich has everything going for him; he has the respect of his teachers and university administration, the love and devotion of a wonderful girlfriend, and he’s been selected for admission to a prestigious black fraternity on campus. But as Zurich embarks on the Hell Week of pledging his fraternity, the harsh trials of entry into brotherhood begin to test the limits of his self-worth. As the intensifying abuse begins to become untenable, Zurich struggles to honor the fraternity's code of silence, and the scaffolding of his life outside the frat begins to dismantle. Burning Sands is directed by filmmaker Gerard McMurray, making his feature debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is by Gerard McMurray and Christine Berg. This first premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Netflix will release Burning Sands on their service starting March 10th coming up. Interested?