First Trailer for Horror Amusement Park Animated Film 'Zombillenium'

"You've seen too much." Check out the first official English-language trailer for a cool French animated film titled Zombillenium, about a horror amusement park run by monsters. The film is actually playing at the Cannes Film Festival this month, which is a good sign this might be worth catching. Directed by Arthur de Pins & Alexis Ducord, the story is about a father who decides to work at the Zombillenium in order to make his daughter happy. The theme park is secretly run by zombies, vampires, werewolves and other monsters. It's based on a series of comic books written by Arthur de Pin. I really like the animation style in this, and it seems like a fun, funky story. It might be perfect for an October release for Halloween, but nothing is set yet.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Arthur de Pins & Alexis Ducord's Zombillenium, from ScreenDaily:

Nobody knows, but the Zombillenium theme park happens to be full of real monsters! When a human, Hector, threatens to disclose the true identity of the park's employees, the vampire park manager has no other choice but to hire him. Hector must escape from his zombie and werewolf co-workers to see his daughter or risk ending up as the park's prize attraction. Zombillenium is both written and directed by French filmmakers Arthur de Pins (of The Crab Revolution, Géraldine) & Alexis Ducord (of Cracks), collaborating for their first time together. It's based on the book by Arthur de Pins. This is premiering at the 2017 Annecy Animated Film Festival, and also ACID in Cannes this year. De Pins & Ducord's Zombillenium will open in theaters in France this October, but still doesn't have any US release date yet. Thoughts on this?