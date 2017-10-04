First Trailer for Hospital Ghost Horror 'Nails' with Shauna Macdonald

"I hear you're having some issues… Want to talk about it?" Kaleidoscope has debuted an official trailer for a horror thriller titled Nails, about a woman who wakes up in the hospital after a brutal car accident. She discovers that she is paralyzed and trapped inside her own body. Forced to communicate with an artificial voice program and hooked to a breathing machine, she becomes convinced that a terrifying presence called Nails exists inside her hospital room, and attempts to convince everyone that he wants to kill her. Shauna Macdonald stars, along with Ross Noble, Leah McNamara, Steve Wall, Charlotte Bradley, Dennis Bartok, and Richard Foster-King. This also doesn't look that great, but maybe I'm just not into this kind of ghost horror story. I'm also a bit bothered by the guy trying to imitate Anthony Hopkins, not too original.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Dennis Bartok's Nails, direct from YouTube:

Dana Milgrom (Macdonald) is a track coach and mother who's survived a near-death car accident, only to find herself paralyzed and trapped inside her own body. Forced to communicate via an artificial voice program and hooked to a breathing machine, she becomes convinced that a terrifying presence called Nails exists inside her hospital room. No one believes her - not even her own husband, who think she's experiencing a mental breakdown. As her marriage disintegrates and her grip on reality starts to shred, Dana fights to convince the doctors and staff that Nails is real and intent on destroying her. Nails is directed by filmmaker Dennis Bartok, making his feature directorial debut after some writing/producing. The screenplay is written by Tom Abrams and Dennis Bartok. Nails will premiere as a special event at The Egyptian in LA starting October 25th, before heading to select theaters + VOD starting November 17th.