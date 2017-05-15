First Trailer for Indie Comedy 'Band Aid' Directed by Zoe Lister-Jones

"I think we're too broken to fix." IFC has debuted a fun trailer for the indie comedy Band Aid, the feature directorial debut of actress Zoe Lister-Jones. This charming, amusing comedy premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is about a young husband-wife in Los Angeles who decide to turn their fights into songs, so they start a band together. Zoe Lister-Jones not only wrote & directed this, but she also stars as Anna. Adam Pally co-stars as Ben, with a cast including Fred Armisen, Jamie Chung, Brooklyn Decker, Hannah Simone, Jesse Williams, and Ravi Patel. This was one of my favorite films of Sundance this year, it's not only laugh-out-loud funny but it's brutally honest and heartfelt. I wrote in my review that Band Aid is a "fun film that is clearly made by passionate filmmakers who wanted to tell an honest story." Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Zoe Lister-Jones' Band Aid, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Band Aid, the refreshingly raw, real, and hilarious feature debut from Zoe Lister-Jones, is the story of a couple, Anna (Zoe Lister-Jones) and Ben (Adam Pally), who can’t stop fighting. Advised by their therapist to try and work through their grief unconventionally, they are reminded of their shared love of music. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, they decide to turn all their fights into song, and with the help of their neighbor Dave (Fred Armisen), they start a band. A story of love, loss, and rock and roll, Band Aid is a witty and perceptive view of modern love, with some seriously catchy pop hooks to boot. Band Aid is both written and directed by actress/filmmaker Zoe Lister-Jones, making her feature directorial debut. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). IFC Films will release Band Aid in select theaters + on VOD starting June 9th this summer. Looking forward to seeing this film?