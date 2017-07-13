First Trailer for Indie Crime Comedy '68 Kill' with AnnaLynne McCord

"Deranged human beings doing awful things." IFC Midnight has revealed a trailer for a film titled 68 Kill, a crime comedy from actor/director Trent Haaga. The quotes in this trailer seem to describe it better than anything else: "a white-trash, punk-rock, blood-soaked romp" and "brilliantly, utterly insane." The film stars Matthew Gray Gubler as Chip, and AnnaLynne McCord as his girlfriend, who comes up with a plan to rip off her rich sugar daddy. Of course, everything falls apart and Chip tries to straighten things out but ends up on a wild ride. The cast includes Alisha Boe, Sheila Vand, Sam Eidson, Michael Beasley, James Moses Black, David Maldonado, Ajay Mehta, Hallie Grace Bradley, and Lucy Faust. This definitely looks insane, like something to watch late on a weekend after you've had a few beers with friends.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Trent Haaga's 68 Kill, direct from YouTube:

It started with a couple dead bodies and $68,000 in stolen cash. Chip Taylor's girlfriend Liza had the perfect plan to rip off her rich sugar daddy. It should have been an easy in and out kind of deal. Nobody would get hurt and they would come out of it with enough loot to solve their problems. But things started going wrong as soon as they were inside the rich man's house, and for Chip it was only the beginning of the longest, most terrifying ride of his life. 68 Kill is both written and directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Trent Haaga, director of only one other film previously titled Chop. This is adapted from Bryan Smith's novel of the same name. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Midnight will release 68 Kill in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 4th this summer. Anyone interested in this?