Full Trailer for Indie Dark Comedy 'Spent' from Director Lisa Mikitarian

"It is my lucky day!" An official trailer has debuted for an ultra low budget, indie dark comedy titled Spent, described as Ruthless People meets Fargo in "a tale of greed, love, and most of all…rat poison." A "delicious homage to '40s dark comedy about a wife and son that live it up while their miser-rat of a husband/father lies in a hospital bed--death by brain tumor imminent." His family goes wild spending his money until he experiences a miraculous 4th of July recovery." The film's cast includes Nick Nerangis, Sally Anderson, Darren Barzegar, Erin Harth, Madeline Mikitarian, Sonya Kalian, Connie Lamothe, Janna Livingston, Nataly Martin, Joe Mayes, and Nathan McDonald. This looks extremely goofy and weird.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lisa Mikitarian's Spent, direct from YouTube:

Poor Herbert (Nick Nerangis)…if only the brain tumor had killed him… A charming dark comedy with a vintage vibe. A wife and son live it up while their miser-rat of a husband/father lies in a hospital bed--death by brain tumor imminent. It's all fun and games until he experiences a miraculous 4th of July recovery. Spent is both written and directed by newcomer filmmaker Lisa Mikitarian, making her feature directorial debut. This film has not played at many film festivals before opening. Indie Rights will release Mikitarian's Spent in select theaters + on VOD starting December 15th later this year. Anyone interested?