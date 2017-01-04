First Trailer for Indie Horror 'Don't Knock Twice' with Katee Sackhoff

"She opens a doorway between hell, so she can devour the innocent. I think she's coming for me next…" An international trailer has debuted for a horror thriller titled Don't Knock Twice. Not to be confused with the indie comedy about an improv group, Don't Think Twice (which we highly recommend seeing), this film is a creepy horror thriller about a demonic witch. The cast includes Katee Sackhoff, Lucy Boynton, Nick Moran, Javier Botet and Jordan Bolger. This looks dark and moody and scary, most definitely, but it also doesn't look that original or interesting. Just more creepiness lurking in the dark. Give it a look anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Caradog W. James' Don't Knock Twice, from YouTube (via TMB):

When a mother, desperate to reconnect with the daughter she abandoned, becomes embroiled in the urban legend of a demonic witch, she must go further than she ever imagined possible to win back her child. Don't Knock Twice is directed by Welsh filmmaker Caradog W. James, of the sci-fi film The Machine previously, as well as a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Mark Huckerby and Nick Ostler. This film first premiered at the Raindance Film Festival in 2016. Don't Think Twice will open in UK theaters starting March 31st coming up soon, but still doesn't have a US release set yet. Anyone interested in this?