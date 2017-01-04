MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Indie Horror 'Don't Knock Twice' with Katee Sackhoff

by
January 4, 2017
Source: YouTube

Don't Knock Twice Trailer

"She opens a doorway between hell, so she can devour the innocent. I think she's coming for me next…" An international trailer has debuted for a horror thriller titled Don't Knock Twice. Not to be confused with the indie comedy about an improv group, Don't Think Twice (which we highly recommend seeing), this film is a creepy horror thriller about a demonic witch. The cast includes Katee Sackhoff, Lucy Boynton, Nick Moran, Javier Botet and Jordan Bolger. This looks dark and moody and scary, most definitely, but it also doesn't look that original or interesting. Just more creepiness lurking in the dark. Give it a look anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Caradog W. James' Don't Knock Twice, from YouTube (via TMB):

Don't Knock Twice Poster

When a mother, desperate to reconnect with the daughter she abandoned, becomes embroiled in the urban legend of a demonic witch, she must go further than she ever imagined possible to win back her child. Don't Knock Twice is directed by Welsh filmmaker Caradog W. James, of the sci-fi film The Machine previously, as well as a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Mark Huckerby and Nick Ostler. This film first premiered at the Raindance Film Festival in 2016. Don't Think Twice will open in UK theaters starting March 31st coming up soon, but still doesn't have a US release set yet. Anyone interested in this?

Find more posts in Horror, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS