First Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi Film 'Rememory' Starring Peter Dinklage

"The machine is incredible!" "Pure, unfiltered truth." Ready to remember all of your memories? Lionsgate has debuted the official trailer for an indie sci-fi film titled Rememory, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This is one of a few subtle indie sci-fi films that played at the festival, along with Marjorie Prime and The Discovery. The gimmick in this is a device that can extract, record and play a person's memories. The inventor is found dead, and his wife retreats into her home until a mysterious man shows up and begins investigating what exactly happened. Peter Dinklage stars, with Julia Ormond, Martin Donovan, Evelyne Brochu, Henry Ian Cusick, and the late Anton Yelchin. The film received pretty bad reviews out of Sundance, and while I am somewhat intrigued, this trailer doesn't really grab me.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Palansky's Rememory, direct from YouTube:

Rememory explores the unexplained death of Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan), a visionary scientific pioneer whose body is found shortly after the unveiling of his newest work: a device able to extract, record and play a person's memories. Gordon's wife, Carolyn (Julia Ormond), retreats into her house and cuts off contact with the outside world when a mysterious man (Peter Dinklage) shows up. After stealing the machine, he uses it to try and solve the mystery, beginning an investigation of memories that lead him to unexpected and dangerous places. Rememory is directed by American filmmaker Mark Palansky, of the film Penelope previously, as well as work on "A Series of Unfortunate Events". The screenplay is written by Mark Palansky and Mike Vukadinovich. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Lionsgate will release Rememory on Google Play exclusively starting on August 24th this month. Anyone?