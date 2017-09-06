First Trailer for Irish Gothic Horror Film 'The Lodgers' Playing at TIFF

"Something is broken in them." An official trailer has debuted for a gothic horror film from Ireland titled The Lodgers, which is playing at the Toronto Film Festival this month. Set in 1920s, the story is about twins Rachel and Edward who share a strange existence in their crumbling family estate. Each night, the property becomes the domain of a sinister presence ("The Lodgers") who enforces three rules upon the twins: they must be in bed by midnight; they may not permit an outsider past the threshold; if one attempts to escape, the life of the other is placed in jeopardy. Yeah. Starring Charlotte Vega, Bill Milner, David Bradley, and Eugene Simon. This looks cool, with some very weird visual moment in this trailer. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brian O'Malley's The Lodgers, direct from YouTube:

A gothic ghost story about orphaned twins Edward and Rachel who share a crumbling manor in 1920’s rural Ireland. But they are not alone. They share the house with unseen entities who control them with three absolute rules. As separate fates draw them apart, the twins must face the terrible truth about their family’s ghostly tormentors. The Lodgers is directed by Irish filmmaker Brian O'Malley, of the film Let Us Prey and a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by David Turpin. The film is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this month, and will likely play at a few other fests. The film is still seeking distribution and doesn't have an official release date yet. Stay tuned for updates. Your thoughts on this film?