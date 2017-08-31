First Trailer for Israeli Film 'Foxtrot' Playing Venice, Telluride, Toronto

A short teaser trailer has debuted for the new film from Israeli director Samuel Maoz, titled Foxtrot. This film is premiering at the Venice Film Festival (tomorrow) and is also playing at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals, meaning it is definitely something impressive and the buzz will start to hit hard right away. Maoz is the director who made the fantastic entirely-inside-a-tank film Lebanon a few years ago, and this is his latest feature. Foxtrot is about a family who must face the facts when their son is killed at a desolate military outpost. Starring Lior Ashkenazi and Sarah Adler. Even though there's not much this will give you a good idea of what's going on. So far so good, I'm looking forward to seeing it in Venice. Watch below.

Here's the first festival trailer (+ poster) for Samuel Maoz's Foxtrot, direct from TIFF's YouTube:

A troubled family must face the facts when something goes terribly wrong at their son's desolate military post. A grieving father experiences the absurd circumstances around death of his son, in this latest critical reflection on military culture. Foxtrot is both written and directed by acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Samuel Maoz, of the tank film Lebanon previously and a few other short films. This will premiere at the Venice, Telluride, and Toronto Film Festivals this fall - the ultimate trio of prestigious fests. The film is apparently still seeking US distribution, stay tuned for more updates and reviews. Thoughts on the first footage here?