First Trailer for J.A. Bayona's Sequel 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

"Life cannot be contained. Life breaks free…" Universal Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the action-packed blockbuster sequel to 2015's Jurassic World, which is the current reboot of the Jurassic Park sci-fi dinosaur park series. The plot for this one involves the group going back to Isla Nublar to try and save some dinos before a volcano eruption takes out the entire island. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as co-stars, along with "Ian Malcolm" himself, Mr. Jeff Goldblum, plus BD Wong, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, James Cromwell, Geraldine Chaplin, and Rafe Spall. So this actually looks pretty damn good, better than I was expecting, but it still seems they're overselling it (more dinosaurs, and a volcano, and everything!). I just hope this one is good.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, from YouTube:

You can also watch the behind-the-scenes featurette for Fallen Kingdom here, for more from this movie.

Set several years after Jurassic World, this sequel is about a volcano on Isla Nublar that threatens the dinosaurs that had overrun the park. Dino trainer Owen Grady and former park manager Claire Dearing return to figure out how to get the dinosaurs off the island safely. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona (follow him on Twitter @FilmBayona), of the films The Orphanage, The Impossible, and A Monster Calls (also known as 7 Minutes After Midnight) previously. The screenplay is written by Colin Trevorrow & Derek Connolly; based on the characters created by Michael Crichton. Universal will release Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in theaters everywhere starting June 22nd, 2018 next summer. Who's excited for more dinosaur mayhem now? Follow @JurassicWorld.